2020 Tennessee Soybean Festival Canceled

The 2020 Tennessee Soybean Festival Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the 27th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival planned for September 5-12, due to the uncertainties that still lie ahead from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to TSF Executive Director, David Belote, “The information we are currently receiving from state and federal governments indicates that we should discontinue our efforts to host festivals, fairs, or other special events that have the capacity to draw large numbers of people until further notice. The Tennessee Soybean Festival requires advance planning in the form of securing agreements with carnivals, street vendors, entertainment acts and other attractions. From a planning perspective, we simply cannot take the financial risk given the uncertainty of the future. We are dealing with a pandemic and the obvious restrictions that it imposes.”

“Also, the Tennessee Soybean Festival relies solely on sponsorships and contributions from local businesses to operate,” Belote stated.