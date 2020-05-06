Local Barbers, Hairdressers to Reopen May 6-PREMIUM

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

DRESDEN (May 4) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued an order allowing certain close contact businesses to reopen in a limited capacity, while maintaining safety measures to reduce the chance of workers or customers becoming infected with COVID-19. On Wednesday, May 6, those in the hair and beauty industry will have the option of reopening.

Regarding the restrictions placed on barber shops and beauty salons to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Bill Stallings, owner and operator of Just Hair, said, “The biggest issue my business has had, of course, has been financial. Being self-employed, the nature of our business is, if we don’t work, we don’t get paid. So, being off work has been a tremendous hardship.

“It’s been difficult, but we’ve tried to keep in touch with our clients,” Stallings said. “We have worked by appointment only.”

Stallings states he has always tried to follow the CDC protocol regarding safety.

However, he said, “It’s very difficult for us to wear face masks. We just want to make sure people are not sick or have been around people who have been sick, before they come into the salon. We’re careful to screen clientele.”

Stallings stated he works with one other person in his salon. “We only have four or five people in the salon at the same time, practice social distancing, and hairdressers by nature wash their hands 40 times a day. We want to not only protect our clients, but protect ourselves.”

Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group released guidance for close contact services on Thursday, April 30, enabling over 38,000 workers to resume business in 89 of the state’s 95 counties on May 6. Six counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – will create individual plans in consultation with their locally-run health departments.

“As we continue a measured reopening of the economy, it’s critical we provide evidence-based guidance to businesses so they can keep their employees and customers safe,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “The very nature of close contact businesses calls for strong solutions and we’re inspired by the willingness of these small business owners to take the Tennessee Pledge. These guidelines will allow thousands of businesses to reopen, put their employees back to work, and serve customers in a thoughtful and safe manner.”

In addition to the recommendations included within the Tennessee Pledge, the State recommends strict adherence to CDC guidelines. The State’s guidance applies to personal services including barbershops, hair salons, waxing salons, nail spas, massage therapy services and substantially similar businesses that require prolonged close contact with customers.

Changes in operating procedures for barber shops and beauty salons are as follows:

Business Process Adaptations

• Limit the number of customers to 50 percent of fire code capacity, and practice strict social distancing between customers

• Services will be offered by appointment only; no walk-ins

• Make appropriate physical modifications to accommodate social distancing. Workstations should be at least 6 feet apart, with additional measures taken as necessary to ensure that all people stay 6 feet apart at all times except for the staff providing a service to their client; physical barriers to be used where necessary

• Prohibit use of waiting areas (e.g., could adopt such practices as notifying customers by call or text message) or serenity lounges; limit use of other common areas by multiple people at one time (e.g., elevators, breakrooms, etc.)

• Ensure thorough workstation and equipment disinfection after each customer (i.e. sanitize all equipment, instruments, capes, smocks, linens, chairs and work area); alternatively, utilize single-use or disposable items

• Implement enhanced sanitization of commonly touched surfaces and equipment (i.e., at least every two hours and when visibly soiled), using CDC recommended sanitizers and disinfecting protocols

• Discard any single-use tools (e.g., files, buffers, neck strips) immediately after use

• Daily deep cleaning and sanitization to be completed for high-touch areas (tanning beds, massage tables, salon chairs, etc.)

• Use appropriate temperatures for washers and dryers to ensure thorough sanitization of towels, linens, etc.

• Do not allow non-customer companions to accompany customer during a service

• Do not allow group or communal settings for close contact personal services (e.g., couples’ massages, salt rooms, saunas, pools)

Consumer Protection

• Services that require removing face coverings (e.g., beard shaving/trimming, facials, etc.) are not permitted in Phase 1

• Do not offer any self-serve food or beverages. Temporarily close water fountains. Encourage users to provide their own water

• Prohibit congregating in break rooms, check-in counters

• Customers should wear a cloth face covering at all times while in the premises (not N-95 or medical masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers) and as recommended by the CDC and executive order of the governor. Use other personal protection items as recommended by the CDC

• For massage, prone positions could be uncomfortable or dangerous for clients who are wearing face coverings. Accordingly, massage professionals may consider other appropriate precautions such as draping a client’s head and face cradle cover with a thin cotton pillowcase. Otherwise, a face covering should be worn during portions of treatment in which the client is not prone or facedown

• Screen customers for illness upon their entry into the premises

Employee Protection

• Screen and temperature-check all employees reporting to work for COVID-19 symptoms

• Employees should increase hygiene practices—wash hands more frequently, avoid touching face, practice good respiratory etiquette when coughing or sneezing. Change any protective garments on a regular basis and sanitize reusable garments such as aprons or smocks at least once per day.

• Employees should wear a cloth face covering (not N-95 or medical masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers) and other personal protection items as recommended by the CDC; if masks become wet or visibly dirty, the mask should be replaced

• All employees should wash hands between serving each customer, and more frequently as necessary. If appropriate for the service provided, gloves are recommended and should be discarded after each customer. The use of gloves should not be considered a replacement for frequent handwashing

• Perform regular disinfection of high-touch surface areas (e.g., door handles, counter space, light switches, tools and instruments) at least every two hours and when visibly dirty.