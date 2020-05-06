Huntingdon Man Killed in Weakley County Accident

WEAKLEY COUNTY (April 28) — A Carroll County man lost his life, last week, in an automobile accident between Gleason and Pillowville.

According to Sgt. Jena Eubanks of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on April 28, 2020, 58-year-old Tracy Gouge of Huntingdon was traveling east on Brawners Levee Road in a 1999 Pontiac Grand AM, when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle exited left side of the roadway and struck with a tree. The Pontiac spun and came to a final rest in a ditch.

Sgt. Eubanks states, upon arrival at the scene, it appeared the crash occurred some time during the previous night, but was not located until Tuesday evening.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Sgt. Eubanks reminds the public to buckle up, don’t drive while distracted and to drive sober.