Baylor University Provides Meals for Economically Disadvantaged

WEAKLEY COUNTY — The Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty is working with select school districts and state agencies across the U.S. to ensure students have the nutritious meals they need, even when school is out.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Baylor University and the USDA have partnered to provide meals to children who are classified as economically disadvantaged. To participate in the program, a child must have qualified for Free or Reduced meals during the 2019-2020 school year.

An online registration form is available at https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/. Those without access to the Internet can call 731-364-3347 between the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for assistance with the application process.

Weakley County Schools Nutrition Department is an approved participation in the program.

Shelf-stable meals will be mailed to all children in the household 18 years and younger every two weeks. Each child in the house will receive 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches. This program continues through June 30.

Weakley County’s enrollment window for this program is from May 4 – May 15. After enrollment ends, no other households can be added.

Acceptance into the Baylor program does not affect participation in the ongoing Weakley County meals distribution which occurs on Tuesdays and Fridays and provides seven days of breakfasts and lunches. The county meal distribution plan will continue throughout the summer.