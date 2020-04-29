Weakley Sees Increase From Yesterday

COVID-19 Cases Top 1 Million in U.S.

NASHVILLE (April 29) — According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee increased over the week. Presently, there are 10,366 (up from 10,052 yesterday) positive cases and a total of 195 deaths (188 yesterday). The numbers represent the total number of positive cases during the 2020 pandemic. There were 168, tested during the 2020 pandemic in Tennessee.

In Carroll County, there has been one death, 12 recovered and 18 positive cases (unchanged from yesterday). A total of 429 (408 yesterday stats) were diagnosed as negative.

In Henry County, seven have recovered of 11 positive cases and 552 tested negative.

In Weakley County, nine have recovered of 21 (18 yesterday) positive cases and 498 (482 yesterday’s stats) tested negative. Weakley County had an increase of three in one day.

In Obion County, there is one death, 6 recovered, 12 positive cases, and 357 tested negative.

Lake County has the northwest Tennessee rural area’s highest with 53 (50 yesterday) positive cases and 1,042 tested negative.

The good news is there are no reported positive cases at any of the nursing homes in Weakley, Carroll, Henry or Obion counties

In the United States, a total of 1,005,147 (981,246 yesterday)positive cases were reported in 2020 with 57.505 (55,258 yesterday) deaths, according to Centers for Disease Control.