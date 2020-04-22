Dresden FFA Alumni to Host Plant Sale Saturday

The Dresden FFA Alumni hosts a drive-thru plant sale Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. until noon in the parking lot of Farm Bureau.

The sale will abide by CDC guidelines on social distancing.

Orders can be placed in person or online through the Dresden FFA Alumni Facebook page.

Please bring the exact amount of cash or use a check. No change will be given.

Items available include:

Hanging baskets ($10): Wandering Jew, Ipomoea, Wave Petunia, Coleus, Philodendron, Geranium and Begonia

Hanging Ferns ($12): Emerald Queen, Boston and Macha (purchase any two ferns for $20)

Four-pack vegetables ($1.50): Jetstar Tomato, Mariglobe Tomato, Beefsteak Tomato, Better Boy Tomato, Cherry Tomato, Cali Wonder Bell Pepper, Banana Pepper and Okra (flats of any vegetable are $16)

Six-inch Pots: Dusty Miller ($5), Gerber Daisy ($5) and Spider/Airplane Plant ($4)

Four-inch Pots ($3): Geranium, Begonia, Wave Petunia and Coleus

Four-pack Flats ($3): Dianthus (Telestar Mix), New Guinea Impatiens and Multi-flora Impatiens (flats are $32)

Succulents ($5): Echeveria, Silver-Gray, String of Dolphins and Dunce Cap