UT Martin Nursing Program Ranked Best in Tennessee

MARTIN — The University of Tennessee at Martin Department of Nursing earned the rank of “2020 Best RN Program in Tennessee” by RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization. UT Martin’s nursing program ranked No. 1 of 44 other college nursing programs in Tennessee.

The colleges were assessed on multiple factors that determine how well a program supports students toward licensure and future careers, which is calculated by a five-year average of the program’s first-time NCLEX-RN pass-rates weighted by each year. UT Martin scored a 98.68 out of 100 on the nursing advocacy organization’s criteria test.

UT Martin consistently produces high pass rates on the NCLEX-RN that are above state and nation averages and shares this achievement with several other nursing programs across the state, according to Dr. Mary Radford, chair of the Department of Nursing.

“The ranking reflects the hard work UTM Nursing faculty put into ensuring students are ready to pass the licensure exam and to enter the workforce as competent registered nurses. We regularly evaluate and re-evaluate our curriculum to be sure it reflects the field of modern nursing and success in the field from graduation forward,” said Radford.

According to registerednursing.org, the UT Martin nursing department prepares its graduates with critical thinking and effective communication skills.

“With a consistently high first-time NCLEX-RN pass rate, UT Martin grads are poised for top employment opportunities,” stated the ranking release.

“We are very proud of our graduates and the work they put into preparing for the licensure exam. It is a very intimidating, high-stakes test that puts a lot of pressure on them, so diligence in preparing is key, and they always show us their persistence and determination in that,” Radford said.