Marriages, Divorces By Editor | April 15, 2020 | 0 Marriages Timothy Michael Thurman, 52 and Kelly Lynn Enenaton Whiticar, 56 Jarry Dexter Richardson, 20 and Emily Brooke Noles, 18 Jeffery Joe Brawner, 54 and Terresa Joyce Cooke, 52 Divorces Mellisia Hazelwood vs. Joseph Hazelwood Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Area Arrest Report April 15, 2020 | No Comments » Property Transfers April 15, 2020 | No Comments » Bid Notice – City of Dresden – Civic Center Project April 15, 2020 | No Comments » Area Marriages April 8, 2020 | No Comments » Weakley County Sheriff Reports April 8, 2020 | No Comments »