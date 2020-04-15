Marriages, Divorces

Marriages
Timothy Michael Thurman, 52 and Kelly Lynn Enenaton Whiticar, 56
Jarry Dexter Richardson, 20 and Emily Brooke Noles, 18
Jeffery Joe Brawner, 54 and Terresa Joyce Cooke, 52
Divorces
Mellisia Hazelwood vs. Joseph Hazelwood

