School Closure Will Continue Through April

Weakley County Schools Director Randy Frazier announced Monday that the district will continue to follow the latest social distancing guidelines and, therefore, extend school closures until April 30.

“Safety must be a priority for us,” noted Frazier after receiving word of the national recommendation. “We will continue our meal distribution, and this week we will be rolling out our instructional suggestions, and we will do it all as safely as possible.”

Last week meals went to the highest number of students to date – 1,453.

Weakley County Nutrition staff along with administrators, teachers and school staff are at 13 locations throughout the county from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday meals are included in Friday’s distribution.

On Thursday students will receive a page of instructional suggestions for continued learning engagement.

“We want our students and parents to know that even though we are not in a classroom, students can continue to learn. We are offering suggestions to encourage structure to days that may already be showing signs of ‘cabin fever,’” Frazier pointed out. “But these ideas are not for grades.

“We want to underscore what the Tennessee General Assembly has stated — the closure will not negatively affect students who were on track prior to the closure,” he added.

The handout is to ensure that all students will receive some assistance in their continued learning. Teachers are making calls this week to their students asking about accessibility to the internet and to WLJT and the PBS programming. The PBS programming is currently in development with the Tennessee Department of Education and is scheduled to begin from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays on April 6.

Also, by Friday, Weakley County Schools’ website will add a section at www.weakleyschools.com offering additional links for those who want to take the suggestions from the handout further.