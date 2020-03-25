JOYCE GURLEY 1959 — 2020

MARTIN — Joyce Lynn Gurley, 60, of Martin, Tenn. died March 19, 2020 at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Her wishes were to be cremated upon her death. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

She was born December 31, 1959.

Joyce Lynn Gurley is survived by her husband, Johnny Gurley of Martin, her son, Jerry Edward Kibbler of Dukedom, her daughters, Amelia Kibbler and Kimberly Adams both of Martin, her brother, Robert Aubrey Kibbler of Dresden, her sisters, Ann Arnold and Faye Ward both of Dresden, and her grandchildren. Bowlin Funeral Home.