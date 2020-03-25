DOYLE McWHERTER 1929 — 2020

Private graveside services was at Palmersville Cemetery for Doyle Isiah McWherter, 90, of Martin, who died on March 19, 2020 at West Tennessee Volunteer Hospital in Martin.

He was born December 8.

He is survived by his son, Dennis Ray McWherter of Lebanon, Tenn., his daughter, Michelle (Stacy) Thompson of Gleason, his sisters, Freda Nan Willis of Martin, Zela Wallace of Jackson, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his brother, Seldon McWherter, his two sisters, Alpha Belle Jackson and Lopez Jackson. He was a maintenance worker for Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Union City. Bowlin Funeral Home.