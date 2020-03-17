Weakley County Municipal Electric Announces Precaution for Coronavirus

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Weakley County Municipal Electric makes the following requests of its customers:

For your safety, please do not come into our office in person unless absolutely necessary.

We have safer options for you to pay your bill. You can pay online at www.wcmes.com, by telephone at 1-855-598-5602, or by U.S. Mail from the comfort of your home. If you need to pay at the office, please pay at the drive-through or the night deposit.

If you need other assistance with your account, please call ahead, at 731-587-9521. We may be able to conduct your business over the phone. If not, we can prepare all your documents ahead of time to minimize your exposure if you need to come in.

If you have a fever, runny nose, cough or shortness of breath, please do not come to the office in person. Call 731-587-9521 for special accommodations.