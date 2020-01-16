Dresden High School Searched after Social Media Post

DRESDEN, Tenn. (January 16, 2020) A suspicious social media post prompted a search of Dresden High School late Wednesday night. After the school was cleared and deemed safe by the administration and the Weakley County Sherriff’s Department, classes continued today without interruption. The student whose post prompted the search has now come forward.

Principal Chuck West informed district administration that a concerned parent shared a vague post with a teacher who then notified West. He and a Weakley County Sherriff Deputy then conducted a thorough search of the campus and found nothing out of the ordinary.

West said deputies are on campus daily, but as the investigation continued today, additional officers were also present. West shared details of the incident with teachers and asked that they encourage students with any additional information to share what they knew.

The student has now admitted to the post and its inappropriateness. Discipline, in accordance with school board policy, will follow.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier noted, “It is critical students, parents or community members bring any concerning information to school personnel as soon as possible. We are thankful this parent came directly to a staff member and that teacher then followed our protocol by alerting Principal West. As always, we work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students.”