Marci Floyd Named Trustee of Year

GATLINBURG (November 22) — Weakley County Trustee Marci Floyd was selected Outstanding Trustee of the Year, during the 51st Annual Convention of the County Officials Association held at the Park Vista Hotel in Gatlinburg, Tennessee on November 20-22, 2019.

“Last night (Nov. 21, 2019) was one of the most exciting and surprising nights to date,” Marci said. “I was honored as the Outstanding Tennessee County Trustee at our County Officials Association annual meeting. I felt like I was in a dream. Some of my family drove six hours one way, and after the ceremony, hopped right back in the car for another six-hour ride home. I couldn’t believe it when I saw them there. My trustee family at the state and in my office are the best and any of them are more well-deserving of this. However, I will treasure it forever. Thanks again for making this old country girl smile, scream and cry her eyes out.”

Greenfield native Marci Floyd has worked for Weakley County government since March 2000. She was appointed as the Weakley County trustee on November 1, 2008 and was elected by the public to serve on September 1, 2010. Marci was re-elected in August 2014.

Since taking office, she has updated the systems and equipment in her office to stay on the cutting edge of her position. She was one of the first of two offices in the state to start a bank draft program and helped to develop the software that is now being used across the state.

Her average tax collections are 100 percent of personal property, 100 percent of public utility and 98 percent of real property taxes. She has not had an adverse single audit finding since taking office in 2008.

Marci was instrumental in starting her county’s public records archives to ensure the documents kept by the county are preserved properly and are easily accessible to the citizens and other offices of the county.

She serves as the audit committee chairman for the State Trustee’s Association and secretary of the State Trustee’s Association. She was previously selected as West Tennessee Trustee of the year in 2013.

Marci is very passionate about and dedicated to the elderly and veterans of her county. She works to ensure all who are eligible are signed up and receiving their tax relief. She even makes visits to the homes of those who are unable to come to the courthouse.

She is a good steward of the taxpayer’s money. Upon the retirement of one of her full-time employees, she created three part-time positions instead. This enabled the county to save money and provide a larger staff during the busiest times of tax season.

“We are working diligently to make the Trustee’s Office the best in customer service and offer our citizens the most up-to-date services available,” Marci said. “We hope our new web page design will provide information about the office the public may have been unaware of, and provide everyone with a better idea of the direction this office is headed.”

Marci is a true public servant of her county. She dedicates much of her time out of the office to giving back to her community. Whether it is working a roadblock for St. John’s with the Lions Club, working almost every ballgame in the concession stand, or organizing a tee-shirt fundraiser to help the kids at school, she always has something charitable going on.

Her educational background includes graduating cum laude from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tennessee, with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and a major in accounting in 1998. Additionally, she completed the County Officials Certificate Training Program and received her certificate as a certified public administrator.

Marci’s club affiliations include serving as a member of the Dresden Lions Club and the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce. She has also attended the Martin Citizen’s Police Academy and is a 1994 alumni member of Leadership Weakley County.

Marci and District 3 Greenfield School Board Member, Jeff Floyd, have been married for almost 24 years. She is a loving and caring wife and a dedicated mother of the couple’s two teenage boys.

Her oldest son, Joshua, is a freshman at Rhodes College in Memphis and Midshipman in the Navy ROTC, preparing for service to his country as a Marine Corps officer upon graduation. Jacob, her youngest, is a junior in high school who is just beginning the basketball season as a leader and captain for his team. If asked, both

boys would say the success that they have in life is a result of her dedication to teaching them respect and love for others, and a drive and determination to achieve their goals.

Marci has been a Bible class teacher for many years and is adored by all of those children that she has had the opportunity to share the Bible with.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum said, “I’ve always said that I work with the best group of county officials anywhere in the state. And, Marci being recognized as Trustee of the Year solidifies that fact. Marci Floyd is not only a public servant but a pillar of this community. Her work is unquestioningly the best that Weakley County has to offer. I am lucky and honored to not only have Marci as a colleague but as a friend!”