Celebrate Christmas with the David Johnson Chorus

DRESDEN (November 20, 2019) — Once again, it’s time for the David Johnson Chorus to ring in the Christmas season with their annual “Come Celebrate Christmas” concerts. For 20 years, families across west Tennessee have looked forward to enjoying songs of the holiday season performed by the highly acclaimed chorus.

This year’s concert features familiar songs like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Jingle Bells,” and “The Little Drummer Boy.” There will be spirituals, such as “Amen” and “Ain’t Dat A Rockin All Night” and light-hearted songs like “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

As always, there are surprises in the show. For the first time ever, six members of the chorus will direct songs they chose for the chorus to perform.

The Dresden High School Little Theater is the venue for DJC to perform on Saturday, December 7. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. Admission will be $10 for adults; children and students are admitted free of charge. For more information on the chorus, visit their Facebook page or contact general manager, Gail Jercinovich, at 731-514-0167.