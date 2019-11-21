Weakley County Receives Governor’s ThreeStar Award



Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development presented ThreeStar awards at the 2019 Governor’s Conference on Economic and Community Development in Nashville.

ThreeStar is a strategic community development program developed to assist communities in preparing for a better future. The ThreeStar program now incorporates asset-based planning initiatives and a two-year timeline to accomplish goals. The asset-based planning component helps communities develop goals to maximize their local assets to drive economic development. Starting in 2019, biennial grants will be available to counties to align with one of the community’s identified goals.

To learn more about the ThreeStar program, call 615-741-1888, visit tn.gov/ecd/rural-development/threestar.html or email ECD.Communications.Office@tn.gov.