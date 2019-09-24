RAINEY PLACES TENTH AT LOCAL MEET; FOUR DMS RUNNERS MEDALS IN TOP 20

Dresden Middle School’s Alivia Rainey placed 10th at a cross country meet on Sept. 17 in Troy. Rainey was one of four DMS runners to earn medals by way of placing in the top 20 at the meet.

The Dresden Middle School Cross Country team competed in a meet on Tuesday, September 17 at Obion Central in Troy. Top 20 runners medaled in each race. The Dresden girls finished 5th in the meet. Individually, a total of four DMS runners earned medals.

(See complete story in the Sep. 25, 2019 issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)