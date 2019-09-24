DRESDEN WOMAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH NEAR SHARON

SHARON (Sept. 22) — A Dresden woman who was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Hwy 45 and Old Hwy 45 in Sharon Sunday afternoon later died of her injuries.

According to Tennessee State Trooper Chris Johnstone, at approximately 12:27 p.m., Susan Bell Ray, 61, of Dresden was traveling south on Hwy 45 E. in a 1998 Dodge Stratus. At the same time, George W. Thornton, 42, of 189 Donaldson Dr., Martin, was traveling north on Hwy 45 E. in a 2011 Nissan Frontier.

Trooper Johnstone states Ray was attempting to cross the north bound lanes, while making a left turn onto the Old Hwy 45, and failed to yield to Thornton’s oncoming vehicle. This resulted in Thornton’s Nissan colliding with the right side of Ray’s Dodge.

Funeral services for Susan Bell Ray, will be Saturday at noon at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will follow in the New Salem Cemetery near Dresden. Visitation is Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time. Bowlin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The complete obituary will be in next week’s Dresden Enterprise.

(See complete story in the Sep. 25, 2019 issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)