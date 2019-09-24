LION’S HOMECOMING BRINGS WIN OVER JR. BULLDOGS

The 2019 Dresden Middle School Homecoming court was presented flowers and a trophy by the school’s cheerleaders. The Homecoming court was: Isabell Cantrell as Queen, 8th Grade Maid Anniston Perry, 7th Grade Maid Kaylee Jarred, 6th Grade Maid Peyton McMackin, and Sabrina Vieyra as 5th Grade Maid.

DRESDEN (September 19) The Dresden Middle School Homecoming had the Lions host the Gleason Bulldogs. The Lions won with a final score of 52-14.

Dresden’s last regular game for the season is Thursday at home against South Fulton. Gleason hosts its homecoming this week when they host Fulton County on September 26.

