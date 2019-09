Tyler NightengaleTyler Nightengale

(Sept. 16) — A Kentucky man is facing rape charges involving an underage minor. Tyler Nightengale, 18, of Kirksey, Kentucky, was indicted by the September term of the Weakley County Grand Jury on two counts of rape of a child.

The defendant is free on $5,000 bond while awaiting his October 28, 2019 hearing in Weakley County Circuit Court.

