GREENFIELD SQUEEZES OUT SIX-POINT WIN OVER DRESDEN

Greenfield Yellowjacket runningback Trevon Watkins (#3) is shown carrying the ball in a play against the Dresden Lions on Friday night. The Yellowjackets won the game, 26-18, and improved their season record to 5-0 with the win.

Greenfield will host Fulton County (KY) next Friday night and the Dresden Lions (1-4) will travel to play the Obion County Central Rebels (0-5) next Friday night.

Greenfield’s Yellowjackets remained undefeated for the 2019 football season when they visited the Dresden Lions on Friday night and squeezed out a 26-18 win after a back and forth first half of play.

(See complete story in the Sep. 25, 2019 issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)