The 2019 Dresden High School Homecoming Royalty included (left to right): Freshman Maid – Keely Mathis, Junior Maid – Molly Maddox, Queen – Emma Winstead, Senior Maid – Brooke Parker, and Sophomore Maid – Anna Lackey. Royalty attendants are Crown Bearer – Rhett Dunn and Flower Girl – Remi- Kate Slone.