DRESDEN CONDEMNATION BOARD TAKES ACTION ON DILAPIDATED PROPERTIES

During Tuesday night’s condemnation hearing, the Dresden Condemnation Board ordered an unoccupied building, located at 210 E. Maple Street in Dresden, be demolished and the lot cleared.

DRESDEN (Sept. 17) — The Dresden Condemnation Board met at Dresden City Hall on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, to decide the fate of 10 dilapidated properties.

Those present included: City Attorney Beau Pemberton, Building Inspector David Kelly, Mayor Jeff Washburn, Sandra Klutts, Kelly Trevathan, Lin Dunn, LeAnne Moore, Bobby Goode and City Recorder Jennifer Branscum, Public Works Director Kerry Cooper, Code Enforcement Officer Dominic Little, and several property owners.

The board determined the owners must repair seven of the 10 properties considered during the condemnation hearing; two properties are to be demolished; and one was removed from the list because of significant improvements.

The Condemnation Board voted unanimously to require owners of the above-mentioned properties to submit a list of plans to the City for remedying the structural deficiencies to their buildings within the next few days. The owners must correct these deficiencies within a 30-day timeframe and allow Kelly access to the interior and exterior of their structures for inspection. Additionally, the owners are scheduled to appear before the Dresden Condemnation Board when they meet on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Dresden City Hall.

(See complete story in the Sep. 25, 2019 issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)