WESTVIEW WINS HOMECOMING GAME 52-16

Westview’s game against the Obion County Central Rebels was the Chargers Homecoming. Alexis Callins was Football Homecoming Queen; Kinzey Daniel was Freshman Maid; Elayna Loza was Sophomore Maid; Hallie Gray was Junior Maid, and Maggie Bratton was the Senior Maid and also crowned Homecoming Queen.

Westview hosted the Obion County Central Rebels on Friday, September 13, for a 52-16 win.

Westview spends the next three weeks on the road and will start by traveling to Covington this Friday.

