WCEMS EMPLOYEES RETURN FROM HURRICANE RELIEF MISSION 

Weakley County Ambulance Service personnel EMT Shane Jones (front row, next to right) and paramedic Michael Carr (front row, far right) are seen with members of Team 2 at Bladen County EMS Central Station in North Carolina, where they were dispatched to handle emergency medical calls as Hurricane Dorian came along the eastern seaboard.

DRESDEN (Sept. 17) — Two members of the Weakley County Ambulance Service have returned from a hurricane relief mission that started in Florida and ended in North Carolina.

Paramedic Michael Carr, 53, of Dresden, and advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT) Shane Jones, 50, who resides in Wingo, Kentucky, joined a strike team from Tennessee to respond to Hurricane Dorian in Florida and North Carolina.

They traveled to Elizabeth Town, North Carolina, where they were assigned to Team 2 and assisted Bladen County EMS Central Station with emergency medical calls.

Jones and Carr left Dresden August 31 to go on their mission and returned home September 10.

