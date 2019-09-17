TWO ARRESTED FOLLOWING HIGH-SPEED POLICE CHASE
Cameron Taylor (left) and Taja Allen (right) were arrested on assorted charges following a high-speed police chase around rural Weakley County.
Two Tennessee men were captured Monday afternoon, after leading area law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase in Weakley County.
Those arrested are 20-year-old Cameron Antonio Taylor of Martin, and 22-year-old Taja Allen of Mason Hall, who are charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and numerous traffic violations.
The Gleason Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, Bethel Security Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the capture of the two individuals.
(See complete story in the Sep. 18, 2019 issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)