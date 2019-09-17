TWO ARRESTED FOLLOWING HIGH-SPEED POLICE CHASE

Cameron Taylor (left) and Taja Allen (right) were arrested on assorted charges following a high-speed police chase around rural Weakley County.

Two Tennessee men were captured Monday afternoon, after leading area law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase in Weakley County.

Those arrested are 20-year-old Cameron Antonio Taylor of Martin, and 22-year-old Taja Allen of Mason Hall, who are charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment and numerous traffic violations.