GREENFIELD BOARD APPROVES PARTIAL PAYMENT OF PROPERTY TAXES; SEATS NEW ALDERMEN

Greenfield City Judge Langdon S. Unger (right) administers the oath of office to newly appointed alderpersons Mike Caudle and Karen Campbell prior to Thursday’s meeting of the Greenfield City Board.

GREENFIELD (Sept. 10) — Greenfield City Judge Langdon S. Unger, administered the oath of office to two new aldermen Thursday afternoon, just minutes before the Greenfield City Board meeting got underway.

Mike Caudle and Karen Campbell were chosen to fill the alderman seats left vacant following last month’s resignations of Shane Johnson and Jan Johnson.

Shane and Jan Johnson submitted separate letters outlining their reasons for resigning from the board. Essentially, the couple cited conflicts with certain board members.

In other business, the board approved a resolution authorizing partial payment of property taxes. This will allow local citizens to make payments on their property taxes throughout the year, rather than making a one-lump payment.

(See complete story in the Sep. 18, 2019 issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)