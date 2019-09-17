FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE OPTS FOR ONLINE DELINQUENT TAX SALE

DRESDEN (Sept. 12) — During Thursday’s Financial Management Committee meeting, members decided to hold this year’s Weakley County delinquent tax property sale online for the first time, instead of having it at the courthouse.

County Attorney Allison Whitledge and Clerk and Master Regina Van Cleave explained how the online auction would work and answered commissioners’ questions regarding the issue.

“We’ve noticed there is a trend in many counties to move toward online auctions,” Whitledge said.

She stated online auctions make bidding available to a larger pool of prospective buyers and sometimes helps generate interest in properties that are more difficult to sell.

