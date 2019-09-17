COMMISSION APPROVES $3.4 MILLION FOR REPAIRS AND UPGRADES TO COURTHOUSE AND OTHER COUNTY BUILDINGS

Commissioners voted to replace the HVAC system at the Weakley County Courthouse and make upgrades to other county buildings, during Monday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Commission. The price tag for the improvements amounts to $3.4 million.

This includes the Weakley County Courthouse, which has serious mechanical issues with the antiquated and failing HVAC system, water leaks, moisture damage and mold problems. The project, which will be engineered by PATH Company, LLC from Memphis, also includes upgrades at other county buildings.

