Obituaries

DOROTHY PARHAM

PARIS – Dorothy Jean Parham, 84 of Paris, formerly of Dresden, died Friday, September 13, 2019, at AHC Healthcare in Paris. Funeral services were Tuesday, September 17, at Bowlin Funeral, with Bro. Kerry Shopher, and Bro. Raymond Eaton officiating. Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery.

Dorothy was born May 20, 1935, in Martin, Tenn. to the late Milburn and Annie Parker Shopher.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Parham. She is survived by one son, Jeff (Vickie ) Parham of Alva, Oklahoma, one daughter, Debby (Johnny) Darnell of Springville, one stepson, Ronnie Parham of Spring Creek, one stepdaughter,Theresa Davison of Huntingdon, one brother, Harrel (Evonne) Shopher of Dresden, one sister, Nancy (Bobby )Malone of Memphis, nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

ERA SUE TUCKER

DRESDEN – Era Sue Tucker, age 73 of Dresden, died September 12, 2019 at Hillview Community Living Center in Dresden. Funeral services were Saturday, September 14 in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Era Sue Tucker was born September 30, 1945 in Union City, Tenn. to the late Alphis James and Jannie Goodgine Tucker.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Tucker of Paducah, Kentucky, her sister, Rebecca (Billie) Moon of Jackson, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Ascera Care Hospice at 1939 A Cedar Street, McKenzie, TN 38201.

RANDY MORGAN

PALMERSVILLE – Randy Morgan, age 57, of Palmersville, died September 8, 2019.

Randy was born June 07, 1962 to Warren and Eva Morgan. He leaves his wife of 35 years, Connie, and children Scarlett and Chelsea Morgan.

Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield had charge or arrangements.

WAYNE TUCK

MARTIN – Mr. William Robert (Wayne) Tuck, age 91, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Van Ayer Nursing and Rehab Center in Martin.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 14, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Murphy Funeral Home with Rev. Kylan Mann officiating. Burial will follow in East Side Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jamie Tuck, Dr. Mark Gaylord, Tommy Tuck, Ronnie Parks, Mark Rushing and Keith Davis. Honorary pallbearers were Will Tuck, Dr. Lane Cowsert and Michael Tuck.

Mr. Tuck is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ruby Derington Tuck, his son, Steve (Gail) Tuck, his grandson, Jamie (Amy) Tuck; great-grandson, Will Tuck, all of Martin; one sister, Ellen Gaylord of Knoxville.

Mr. Tuck was a self-employed truck driver hauling for Ford Construction until his retirement. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Asa Tuck and Rosa Cooper Tuck, one sister, Farah Mae Cowsert, three brothers, Earl Tuck, Raymond Tuck and Alton Tuck. A3189

DOROTHY L. CHERRY

GLEASON – Services for Dorothy L. Cherry, age 81, of Gleason, Tenn. were Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Williams Funeral Home of Gleason. Burial was in Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

Mrs. Cherry is survived by three children, Billy (Jennifer) Cherry of Medina, Tim (Rachael) Cherry, and Anita (Russell) Ludlan both of Murfreesboro. She is also survived by three siblings, Lesia Daniel of Jackson, James Robert Daniel of Paris, and Gary “Pee Wee” Daniel of Gleason. Mrs. Cherry leaves behind five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Walker and Lucille Lillian Daniel, two brothers, J.W. and Larry Daniel, and a sister, Peggy Dalton.

DESSEL WRIGHT

Mr. Dessel Taylor Wright, age 92, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Southern Manor Assisted Living in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

Funeral service were Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Martin Church of Christ with Bro. Ricky Phillips officiating. Burial with military honors was in Cates Cemetery.

Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his wife, Relma Jones Wright, his sons, Stephen Taylor Wright and Bradley Jones Wright, parents, Hubert Wright and Cassie Harrison Wright, one sister, Dorothy Shelley, and two brothers, Darrel Wright and Dale Wright.

He is survived by his daughter, Pam (Barry) Buckley of Fayetteville, Tenn., brother, Jimmy (Nellie) Wright of Martin, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two daughters-in-law.

DAVID GAYLORD

David H. Gaylord, age 90, died September 14, 2019. Services are September 18, 2019 at Greenfield Funeral Home at 11:00 am. He is survived by three sons, Randy (Cindy) Gaylord of Sharon, Scott Gaylord of Sharon, Jeff (Theresa) Gaylord of South Carolina and one daughter, Vickie (Jerry) Wilson of Dresden. He was also survived by seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Garner, and his parents, Charlie Gaylord and Nell Calhoun.