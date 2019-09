DRESDEN (September 11) — Weakley County Grand Jury has indicted two additional subjects in the shooting death of Luke Greene of 148 Meadowbrook Lane in Martin on May 11.

Indicted were Kalib Jones, 20, of Scott’s Hill, Tenn. and Isiah Hart, 20, of Lexington, Tenn.

Both were indicted for First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery.