SCHOOL BOARD REVISES BUS CONDUCT POLICY

The Weakley County School Board meeting on Thursday was hosted by Dresden High School and featured DHS student Rachel Blassingame leading the pledge of allegiance and the DHS choir, presenting an acapella version of the National Anthem. The choir was led by teacher Jacob Abbott.

DRESDEN (Sept. 5) — The Weakley County School Board revised its policy regarding conduct on school buses, elected officers, approved budget resolutions, and observed a presentation on current communications processes and projects, during Thursday night’s meeting at Dresden High School.

The board approved the first reading of a revision to the School Board Policy regarding bus conduct. The revised policy reads in part: “Video surveillance cameras may be used to monitor student behavior on school vehicles transporting students to and from school or extracurricular activities. Video surveillance shall be used only to promote order, safety, and security of students, staff and property.”

(See complete story in the Sep. 11, 2019 issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)