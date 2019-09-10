PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE DISCUSSES AMBULANCE SERVICE PROVIDED TO CITIZENS

Weakley County 911 Director Christy Fulcher explained how 911 dispatching works, during Thursday’s meeting of the Public Safety Committee.

DRESDEN (Sept. 5) — Members of the Public Safety Committee discussed the cooperation between the Weakley County Ambulance Service and Martin’s recently created ambulance service, during Thursday morning’s meeting in the training room at the Weakley County Detention Center. They also considered various budget resolutions.

The discussion centered on how well Martin Fire Department Medic 1, 2 and 3 stations are working in coordination with the Weakley County Ambulance Service.

Concerning the operation and cooperation between the two ambulance services, 911 Director Christy Fulcher said her office has not received any complaints.

Chairman Vincent stated that he has spoken to Martin Fire Department personnel and asked them how things are going. “They said they are working really well together and have assisted each other on a couple of different things,” Vincent remarked.

Chairman Vincent stated Martin’s ambulance service has only been in operation since August 10, and both ambulance services may still have some kinks to work out.

(See complete story in the Sep. 11, 2019 issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)