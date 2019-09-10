MARTIN BOARD DISCUSSES DEMOLITION OF REED CENTER; SUCCESS OF SOYBEAN FESTIVAL

The old REED center building is being demolished to clear the way for the construction of Martin’s new Library, which will be located at the same site. An artist’s drawing depicts the new library.

MARTIN (Sept. 9) — One of the top items for discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Martin Board of Mayor and Aldermen was the planned demolition of the Regional Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center (REED Center), building, located at 406 N. Lindell St. in Martin.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige said, “We open bids on the REED Center Tuesday morning, then we’ll bring it back before the board to approve the winning bid.”