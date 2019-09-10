LOCAL PROPERTIES UNDER CONSIDERATION TO BE CONDEMNED
DRESDEN (Sept. 3) — During last Tuesday night’s Dresden City Board meeting, Mayor Jeff Washburn announced the Dresden Condemnation Board has met and made recommendations for certain houses to be condemned.
“Eight property owners have been served with process to appear before the Condemnation Board at 6:00 p.m. on the 17th day of September,” Mayor Washburn said. “A determination will be made at that meeting as to what action is to be taken regarding those houses. It’s not to say that there are not more in our community that need to be condemned. But, you’ve got to start someplace, and our pockets are only so deep.
“If they vote to condemn, we’re going to be back before this board to see what your wishes are regarding providing funding for those condemnations. Traditionally, we’ve been doing about two condemnations per year, and demolishing two houses.”
