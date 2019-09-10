LOCAL CADETS PROMOTED

(Sept. 7, 2019) — Henry County Composite Sqadron Civil Air Patrol promotes local Cadets. Front: Cadet Airman Savannah McKnight, of Gleason, promoted to Cadet Airman First Class. Cadet Airman First Class Colin Davis, of Paris, promoted to Cadet Senior Airman. Back: Cadet Airman First Class Angela Moubray, of Dresden, promoted to Cadet Senior Airman. Cadet Airman Reese Chandler, of Union City, promoted to Cadet Airman First Class. The Civil Air Patrol is an auxiliary of the United States Air Force.