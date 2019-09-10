DRESDEN BOARD APPROVES REZONING ORDINANCE

Dresden Walking Trail provides a recreational experience for local health enthusiasts, joggers and those who just want to go on a relaxing walk.

DRESDEN (Sept. 3) — The top item for discussion during Tuesday night’s Dresden City Board meeting involved rezoning properties adjacent to certain public recreational areas.

Following a public hearing, during which there was no public comment, the Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning certain properties along the city’s Walking Trail for residential use only, as recommended by the Dresden Municipal-Regional Planning Commission.