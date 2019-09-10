CHARGERS TAKE WIN FROM MCNAIRY – CONTINUES TO WIN

Westview faced a difficult game against McNairy County last Friday night and managed to hold off McNairy till the end and win 57-49. But that win did not come without some tense moments for Martin.

(See complete story in the Sep. 11, 2019 issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)

 

 

