LINDEN STREET SIDEWALK PROJECT COMPLETED

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn stands on the city’s new sidewalk addition along the west side of Linden Street, that extends from the sidewalk just south of Southfield Apartments, all the way to Casey’s General Store.

The main purpose for the sidewalk is to provide safe travel for the children attending Dresden K-8 School.

With the new sidewalk addition, students will be able to cross Linden Street at the crosswalk where a Dresden police officer directs traffic each morning and evening on school days. The entire sidewalk project cost approximately $24,000.