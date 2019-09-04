WCEMS EMPLOYEES ASSIST WITH HURRICANE RELIEF EFFORTS

Weakley County Ambulance Service personnel EMT Shane Jones (left) and paramedic Michael Carr (right) are seen as they prepared to leave for Florida Friday afternoon to assist with hurricane relief efforts. However, they were reassigned to assist with emergency operations in North Carolina on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Tuesday, September 3, 2029

Weakley County Ambulance Service Assistant Administrator Mary Andrews stated 53-year-old paramedic Michael Carr, and 50-year-old advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT) Shane Jones, who joined a strike team from Tennessee to respond to Hurricane Dorian in Florida, were positioned in Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday, awaiting further instructions from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).