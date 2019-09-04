WCEMS EMPLOYEES ASSIST WITH HURRICANE RELIEF EFFORTS
Weakley County Ambulance Service personnel EMT Shane Jones (left) and paramedic Michael Carr (right) are seen as they prepared to leave for Florida Friday afternoon to assist with hurricane relief efforts. However, they were reassigned to assist with emergency operations in North Carolina on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Tuesday, September 3, 2029
Weakley County Ambulance Service Assistant Administrator Mary Andrews stated 53-year-old paramedic Michael Carr, and 50-year-old advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT) Shane Jones, who joined a strike team from Tennessee to respond to Hurricane Dorian in Florida, were positioned in Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday, awaiting further instructions from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
However, it was decided to move Tennessee’s strike team from Florida to North Carolina, after weather officials reported Hurricane Dorian was losing strength and it was not going to be as bad in Florida as what they were originally expecting.
“North Carolina specifically requested that Tennessee’s strike team travel to North Carolina to provide hurricane relief to that area,” Andrews said.
