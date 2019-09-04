RULES COMMITTEE APPROVES REVISIONS TO COMMISSION PROCEDURES
Several changes to the rules regulating the procedures of the Board of County Commissioners were major items on the agenda, during Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Weakley County Rules Committee, which was held in the conference room at the Board of Education in Dresden.
On the recommendation of Commissioner James Westbrook, Jr., members of the Rules Committee made several changes and corrections to the rules.
