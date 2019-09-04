DRESDEN TEEN DRIVER DAMAGES CASEY’S GENERAL STORE
A Dresden convenience store was damaged as the result of a traffic accident last week involving a juvenile driver from Dresden.
According to an accident report filed by the Dresden Police Department, the front of Casey’s General Store, located at 8520 Hwy 22 in Dresden, was damaged as the result of a traffic accident on Tuesday, August 27.
The report states a section of the front wall was knocked in approximately one foot by the impact.
(See complete story in the Sep. 4, 2019 issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)