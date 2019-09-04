COURT DATE SET FOR LOCAL MAN CHARGED IN BOMB THREAT INCIDENT
A court date has been set for a Weakley County man charged with calling in a bomb threat to a bank in Kentucky.
Robert Joseph Hubble II, age 40, of Newbern, who is charged with second degree terroristic threatening, is scheduled to appear before the September term of the Ballard County Grand Jury on Friday, September 6.
A $10,000 cash bond was set for Hubble, while the defendant awaits his court date.
