WCSD ARRESTS BURGLARY SUSPECT FOLLOWING CAR CHASE
Thomas Allen Anderson
A recent car chase ended with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department arresting a Sharon man on multiple charges stemming from a burglary incident that took place last month.
Thomas Allen Anderson, 37, of Sharon is charged with theft of property valued between $2,500 to $10,000, aggravated burglary, evading arrest, and driving on a revoked driver’s license.
