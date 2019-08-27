UNEMPLOYMENT UP SLIGHTLY IN JULY
Newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) shows that, during July 2019, statewide unemployment increased slightly to 3.5 percent, an uptick of 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to June’s statistic.
However, a year-to-year comparison of unemployment data shows the July 2019 statewide seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5 percent matches the figure from the same month a year ago.
(See complete story in the Aug. 28th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)