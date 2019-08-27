JAMES BELEW NAMED TATER TOWN GRAND MARSHAL

This year’s Tater Town Parade grand marshal is James Grady Belew.

The 2019 Tater Town Special kicked off Sunday for a week long celebration of fun for the whole family that concludes on Saturday, August 31 with several major attractions, including the Tater Town Parade.

This year’s Tater Town Special is celebrating its 46th year of “coming home” which attracts local citizens from Gleason and neighboring towns, as well as former Gleason residents.

James Grady Belew, who has lived in the Gleason community for the past 75 years, was honored by being named grand marshal of the Tater Town Parade.

