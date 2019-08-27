GREENFIELD HOSTS DRUG INTERDICTION TRAINING

David J. Catalano from the Midwest Counterdrug Training Center presents a drug interdiction training session at Greenfield City Hall, which was attended by police officers from three states.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from Tennessee and adjoining states gathered at Greenfield City Hall on August 20-22 for a three-day drug interdiction training seminar geared toward rural police departments.

The name of the program was Advanced Rural Patrol Drug Interdiction.

The Midwest Counterdrug Training Center, in partnership with the Iowa National Guard Counterdrug Program, hosted the training for 12 agencies from across Tennessee, Missouri, and Kentucky. Additionally, all Greenfield police officers attended the training sessions.

(See complete story in the Aug. 28th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)