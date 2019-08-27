GLEASON RECEIVES $25,000 DOG PARK GRANT

Randy Boyd of the Boyd Foundation presented the City of Gleason with a $25,000 check for the construction of a dog park on Thursday. Those pictured are (l to r): Downtown Revitalization Committee Chairman Charles Anderson, Gleason Mayor Diane Poole, interim president of the University of Tennessee Randy Boyd, Gleason Alderman Jim Phelps and Gleason Police Officer Jacob Howington.

On Thursday, August 22, Randy Boyd, who is the interim president of the University of Tennessee, presented the City of Gleason with a $25,000 grant from The Boyd Foundation for the construction of a dog park.

