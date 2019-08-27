DRESDEN POLICE DEPARTMENT INITIATES HOME HEALTH PROGRAM

The Dresden Police Department will be starting a Home Check Program beginning September 1, 2019.

According to Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe, members of the community can call or come by Dresden City Hall to place their home on the check list.

Chief Howe says, the program is offered as a service to homeowners that are going on vacation, hospitalized or are just going to be out of town. Neighbors of those hospitalized may also place a home on the check list on the homeowner’s behalf.

