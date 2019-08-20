WEAKLEY COUNTY COUNTS CENSUS 2020 COMMITTEE STRESSES IMPORTANCE OF BEING COUNTED

U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Jacob Brimm addresses members of the Weakley County Counts Census 2020 Committee concerning the importance of ensuring that all local residents are counted. The committee is composed of Weakley County government officials, representatives of local municipalities and other local leaders.

The Weakley County Counts Census 2020 Committee met Monday, in the conference room at the Weakley County Board of Education in Dresden, to organize efforts to educate the public about the importance of being counted in the upcoming 2020 census, which kicks off on April 1, 2020.

The Weakley County Complete Count Committee is made up of members who live and/or work in Weakley County, and bring a valuable perspective and/or expertise in reaching audiences. These members represent a broad spectrum of leaders from education, business, healthcare, government, and other community organizations. Committee members serve until December 31, 2020.

The group is composed of several subcommittees tasked with the job of reaching out to the community by various methods, in order to gain public support for participating in the 2020 Census.

(See complete story in the Aug. 21st issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)